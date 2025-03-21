The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has opened the objection submission window for the provisional answer key of the Forest Range Officer posts in the AP Forest Service 2024. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website psc.ap.gov.in by March 23, 2025.

The screening test (CBT online) was conducted on March 16, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.

“Objections will not be accepted through Post /WhatsApp / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” reads the notification .

Steps to submit FRO answer key objections 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO answer key objection 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Submit suggestions, if any Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FRO answer key 2025.

Direct link to FRO objection link 2025.