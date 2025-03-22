The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Competitive Examination 2024 (CCE Prelims 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The qualified candidates have to register for the Main exam, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately. The exam was conducted on February 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies.

Steps to download CCE Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Prelims result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.