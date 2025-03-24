Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Revenue Officer Grade 2 and Executive Officer Class 4 re-exam answer key 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 26 on the SSO portal. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam will be conducted on March 23 from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 118 vacancies, of which, 41 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade-II posts, and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RPSC RO, EO answer key 2022

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . On the homepage, click on the RO, EO answer key 2022 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to RO, EO answer key 2022.