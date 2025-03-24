The Punjab National Bank (PNB) will close the registration window for the post of Specialist Officers Under HRP 2024-25 today, March 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.pnbindia.in.

The examination will be tentatively held in April/ May 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 vacancies. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fees

Candidates of SC/ST/PwBD categories have to pay Rs 59 and SC/ST/PwBD category candidates have to pay Rs 1180 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for the PNB SO posts

Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the registration link under ‘RECRUITMENT FOR 350 SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2025-26’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon number of applications received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank.