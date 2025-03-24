The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), Delhi will release the scorecard of the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( IIT JAM 2025 ) today, March 24. Eligible candidates can download the scorecard from the official websites jam2025.iitd.ac.in or joaps.iitd.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on February 2, 2025. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.

The admission form submission will commence on JOAPS portal from March 26 to April 9, 2025. The first seat allotment result will be released on May 26, 2025, followed by the second and third seat allotment result to be out on Jun 8 and June 16, respectively.

Steps to download IIT JAM scorecard 2025

Visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM scorecard 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference