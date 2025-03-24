The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary exam schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts under Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2024 (Advt. No.1233/OSSC dated 14.03.2024). As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will be conducted on May 4, 2025. The detailed schedule will be published in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 381 vacancies, of which 350+ vacancies. The online registrations were invited from January 23, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June-August 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test for Traffic Constable-2024 under Advt. No.1242/OSSC dated14.03.2024. The PET will be conducted on March 25 at OSAP, 7th Bn. Ground, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar from 6.30 am onwards. The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in today, March 21, 2025.

A total of 160 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PMT/ PET. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.