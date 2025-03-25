The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has postponed the registration deadline for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2025, and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for exams on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till April 2, 2025.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The last date to corrections to the form is April 9, 2025. The Commission has notified a total of 210 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2025. Age relaxation applies to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from any recognized University or equivalent qualification. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 applied to Ex-Army/ SC/ ST categories. PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS 2025

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment Dashboard” tab Click on PCS 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PCS 2025.