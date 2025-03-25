The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the provisional answer key for the Constable posts under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 29, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from March 2 to 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts.

“The Computer Based Test for the post of Constable (Executive) CEN RPF 02/2024 was conducted from 02.03.2025 to 18.03.2025. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 24.03.2025 @ 18:00 Hrs to 29.03.2025 @24:00 Hrs,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RPF Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RPF Constable answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RPF Constable answer key 2025.