The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary answer key for the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers 2024 under Advt no-4231/OSSC dtd 22.10.2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 27, 2025. The exam was conducted on March 23, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 7540 vacancies, of which 2487 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download LTR Teacher answer key 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On he homepage, click on the LTR Teacher 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to LTR Teacher 2024 answer key.