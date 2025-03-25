Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the registrations for the AP LAW COMMON ENTRANCE TEST 2025 (AP LAWCET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 27 without late fee.

The correction will open from May 26 to 27, 2025. AP LAWCET will be conducted on June 5, and the admit card will be released on May 30, 2025. The provisional answer key will be released on June 6, 2025. The exam will be conducted for admission into regular LLB (3-year and 5-year courses) and LLM (2-year course) for the Academic Year 2025-2026.

The final answer key and results are scheduled to be out on June 16 and 22, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Course OC BC SC and ST 3 Year/5 Year LL.B. Courses - (APLAWCET) Rs 900 Rs 850 Rs 800 Post Graduate Law Course LL.M - (APPGLCET) Rs 1000 Rs 950 Rs 900

Steps to apply for AP LAWCET 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Pay the fee, fill the form, and upload the required documents Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.