Bundelkhand University, Jhansi will close the registration window for the UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2025 (UP B.Ed JEE 2025) today, March 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bujhansi.ac.in .

The last date to submit the form with late fee is from March 26 to April 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted on April 20 and the admit card is tentatively scheduled to be released on April 14, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 1400 is applicable to the Unreserved category, OBC, and candidates from other states.

Steps to apply for UP BEd JEE 2025

Visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UP BEd JEE 2025.