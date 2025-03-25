The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional Programme Examination for June 2025 session today, March 25, without late fee. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.icsi.edu.

Candidates can apply for the exam with late fee from March 26 to April 9, 2025. The exam will be conducted from June 1 to 10 from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm.

Direct link to CS June exam schedule 2025.

Educational Qualification

Executive Programme: Completion of online pre-examination test. Completion of ODOP (One day Orientation Programme).

Professional Programme: Completion of online pre-examination test. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Programme Fee (Rs) Executive Programme 1500 per Group Professional Programme 1800 per Module Group Late fee for submission of examination form 250 Lumpsum Change for examination center/ module/ medium/ optional subject 250 per change Additional of Group/ Module 250 service charge (in addition of examination fee) Surcharge for appearing in Examinations from Overseas Centre (Dubai) (over and above normal examination fee) US$100 or equivalent amount in Indian rupees

Steps to apply for CS Executive June exam 2025

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, go to the Students tab Click on the CS Executive June exam 2025 registration link Register yourself and fill the form Pay the fee, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference