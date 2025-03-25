Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti ( NVS ) has declared the results of the Class 6th and Class 9th entrance exam session 2025-26. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website navodaya.gov.in .

JNVST 2025 for Class 6th and Class 9th were conducted on January 18 and February 8, 2025.

Steps to download JNVST Class 6th, 9th result 2025

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JNVST Class 6th, 9th result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 6th result 2025.

Direct link to Class 9th result 2025.