The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) will close the registration window for the recruitment of the various posts of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can fill their application forms on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1930 posts. Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025, are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the recruitment advertisement tab Click on the application form Key in the required details Fill out the application form and submit it Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill Asst Professor forms.