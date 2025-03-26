The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination 2024 ( REET 2024 ) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download their answer key from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 31, 2025. A fee of Rs 300 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download REET answer key 2024

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Level 1 Shift 1 answer key 2025.

Direct link to Level 2 Shift 2 answer key 2025.

Direct link to Level 2 Shift 3 answer key 2025.

Direct link to the objection window 2025.