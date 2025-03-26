OPSC SDIPRO admit card 2025 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the SDIPRO (OIS-II) Group B admit card 2025 (Advt. No. 05 of 2024-25). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The written exam will be conducted on March 29 and 30 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam will be held at Cuttack. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 39 vacancies.
Steps to download SDIPRO admit card 2025
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SDIPRO admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SDIPRO admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.