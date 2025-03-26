The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to make changes to their Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025 application forms. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their forms at cuet.nta.nic.in till March 28, 2025.

The computer-based exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Direct link to CUET UG 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to make changes to CUET UG forms 2025

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 login link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference