Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Lecturer, Mining Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science, Technology and Technical Education Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 57/2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from March 27 to 31, 2025. The written exam was conducted on March 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 Lecturer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Lecturer answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Lecturer answer key 2025.