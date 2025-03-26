The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has postponed the registration deadline for the Common Entrance Test for admission to five-year and three-year LLB (MAH LLB CET) for the academic year 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org till March 27, 2025.

“State CET Cell had received request from candidates and parents regarding extension to the form filling of CET 2025 for the course mentioned below. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates, CET CELL has decided to give extension for online Registration and Application Form Filling for the course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for LLB CET 2025

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the MAH LLB CET 2025 registration link Register yourself and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.