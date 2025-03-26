The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024. The interview will be conducted from April 21 to May 2 in two shifts: 9.00 am and 1.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at upsc.gov.in in due course for 370 shortlisted candidates.

“The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test (Interviews) of these 370 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

Direct link to IFS Mains 2024 interview schedule.

Steps to download IFS Mains 2024 admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IFS Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

