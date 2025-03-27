AISSEE 2025 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 (AISSEE 2025) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.
The examination will be held on April 5, 2025. Class VI and IX exams will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, respectively.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download AISSEE admit card 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AISSEE admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.