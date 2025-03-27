The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 ( AISSEE 2025 ) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ .

The examination will be held on April 5, 2025. Class VI and IX exams will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, respectively.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AISSEE admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AISSEE admit card 2025.