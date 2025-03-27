State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the registration deadline for the Retired Bank Officials (RBO) posts on contract basis under Advt. No.: CRPD/RS/2024-25/34. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till March 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 269 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2025

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the Retired Bank Officials registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RBO posts 2025.