Today, March 27, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Dangerous Goods Inspector and Assistant Professor posts in various departments under Advt. No. 01 - 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 39 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment — Online Recruitment Application Apply for the posts, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts 2025.