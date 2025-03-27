The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2025 schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 13 in three shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

The e-Admit Card will be issued on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date on the official website upsc.gov.in. The Commission aims to fill 457 posts.

Steps to download CDS (I) admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDS (I) admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024 interview schedule. The personality test (interview) will be conducted from April 21 to May 2 in two shifts: 9.00 am and 1.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at upsc.gov.in in due course for 370 shortlisted candidates.