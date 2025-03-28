The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will release the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 (CHT 2024) Paper II admit card soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Earlier, the Commission had released the advanced exam city intimation slip. A total of 2145 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II (Descriptive). The recruitment drive aims to fill 312 vacancies.

Steps to download CHTE Paper II admit card 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference