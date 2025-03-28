The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) will close the online application window for the Driver posts under Advertisement No. 20/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2756 Driver posts. Applicants between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Driver 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Livestock Assistant posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.