The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Main Written Examination of Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under Advt. No. 4421/OSSC dated.06.11.2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 12 from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm in Bhubaneshwar. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The admit card will be released on the official website ossc.gov.in on April 8, 2025. A total of 797 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies.

Steps to download CRE Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE mains admit card 2025 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference