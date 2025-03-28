The Union Bank of India ( UBI ) has released the Local Bank Officers (LBO) interview call letter 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website unionbankofindia.co.in .

The personality test will be conducted from April 2 to 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 vacancies.

“Personal Interview is tentatively scheduled from 02.04.2025 to 05.04.2025 and likely to be held at the same reporting office where document verification/Language Proficiency Test was conducted,” reads the notification.

Steps to download LBO interview call letter 2025

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Careers/ Recruitment tab Click on the LBO interview call letter 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to LBO interview call letter 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates.