Union Bank of India LBO interview call letter 2025 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.
The Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the Local Bank Officers (LBO) interview call letter 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website unionbankofindia.co.in.
The personality test will be conducted from April 2 to 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 vacancies.
“Personal Interview is tentatively scheduled from 02.04.2025 to 05.04.2025 and likely to be held at the same reporting office where document verification/Language Proficiency Test was conducted,” reads the notification.
Steps to download LBO interview call letter 2025
Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Careers/ Recruitment tab
Click on the LBO interview call letter 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection process may comprise of Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.