The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) schedule of the Various Posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 24, 2025. The exam city slip will be released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

Candidates can download their admit cards four days before the days prior to exam date. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts and 18799 ALP posts.

“Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RRB JE CBT 2 exam city slip Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference