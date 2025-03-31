The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) admit cards for exams scheduled to be held on April 2, 3, and 4. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to 9, 2025. Admit cards for the remaining exams will be released in due course. Meanwhile, NTA has revised the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam schedule for certain candidates due to a clash with Class 12th board examinations. Candidates can check and download the same using their login credentials.

Here’s the exam date revision notification.

Direct link to admit card notification.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 admit card 2025.