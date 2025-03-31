The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the main written exam schedule of the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 ( JEO and JA 2023 ) posts under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 13, 2025, from 9.00 am to 10.30 am and 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on April 9, 2025. A total of 191 candidates have been declared qualified for the main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Steps to download JEO/ JA admit card 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.