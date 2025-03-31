IDBI JAM admit card 2025 out at idbibank.in; to be held in April
IDBI Bank has released the Junior Assistant Manager exam admit card 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website idbibank.in.
The online exam will be conducted on April 6 for 2 hours. The Paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JAM admit card 2025
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
On the homepage, click on the JAM admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JAM admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.