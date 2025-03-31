State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration window for the Retired Bank Officials (RBO) posts on contract basis under Advt. No.: CRPD/RS/2024-25/34 today, March 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 269 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2025

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the Retired Bank Officials registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RBO posts 2025.

Meanwhile, SBI has declared the results of the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary exam 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. The Preliminary exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13735 posts.

Candidates qualifying the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Main exam scheduled for April 10 and 12, 2025. The admit cards will be released shortly.

Direct link to Clerk result 2025.