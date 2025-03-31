The Central Bank of India ( CBI ) has released the online exam admit card for the Credit Officer posts in Junior Management Grade Scale I 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website centralbankofindia.co.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 5, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1000 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the descriptive test and personal interview.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Credit Officers admit card 2025

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on CO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Credit Officer admit card 2025.