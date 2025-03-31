The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Secondary Grade Teachers 2024 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 3, 2025. The OMR-based examination was conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1768 vacancies.

“The candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation regarding the key against “A” series question paper for Part A and B -Tamil Subject only. (i.e., Question Number and options). For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides / Notes will not be entertained by TRB. All the objections received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for finalization of the answer keys,” reads the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.