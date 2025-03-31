ONGC interview call letter 2025 out for various posts; here’s download link
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the interview call letter for the recruitment of Geophysicist, AEE, and other posts under Advt. No. 1/2025 (R&P). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ongcindia.com.
The interviews are scheduled from April 9 at ONGC SCOPE Minar, Delhi. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 108 vacancies.
Steps to download interview call letter
Visit the official website ongcindia.com
On the homepage, go to Career—Recruitment Notices
Click on the admit card link under Recruitment Notice-2025
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Computer Based Test (Objective Type) and Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.