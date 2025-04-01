The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of the 1st Pre-University Course (1st PUC) Exams 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website result.bspucpa.in, reports JAGRANJOSH.

Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in aggregate to pass the examination. The exams were conducted in February. Meanwhile, the Board will release the 2nd PUC KSEAB exam results 2025 soon. Once out, candidates can check their results at karresults.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps to download 1st PUC result 2025

Visit the official website result.bspucpa.in On the homepage, click on the 1st PUC result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.