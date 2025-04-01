The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has released the written examination admit card for the Assam Police Constable (AB & UB) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

The written examination will be conducted on April 6, 2025. The PET results were announced on March 29, 2025.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2025

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

