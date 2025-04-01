The Vellore Institute of Technology has postponed the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2025 or VITEEE 2025 . Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in till April 7, 2025.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from April 21 to 27, 2025. The result will be announced on April 30, 2025, followed by the Counselling process in May 2025. The exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering programmes.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants whose date of birth falls on or after July 1, 2003 are eligible to apply for Engineering entrance test 2025. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic.

Qualifying Examination: Applicants applying for UG Engineering admission should have either completed or shall be appearing in 2024, in any one of the following qualifying examinations:

The final examination of the 10+2 system of Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the State Board; Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE, New Delhi), The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE), New Delhi. OR Intermediate or Two-year Pre-University Examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University. High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva. (Physics & Mathematics - HL, Chemistry - SL). More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2025

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in Click on the registration link Once registered, login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference