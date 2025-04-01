The Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Agniveer MR/SSR 02/25, 01/2026, and 02/2026 batches. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in till April 10, 2025.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Agniveer SSR notification 2025.

Direct link to Agniveer MR notification 2025.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Steps to apply for Agniveer MR, SSR 2025

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the Agniveer SSR, MR 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Agniveer MR, SSR 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2025 batch Stage-I INET 2025 exam will be conducted in May 2025. Based on the marks obtained in Stage I – INET, candidates will be shortlisted for Stage II of Agniveer (SSR) 02/2025, 01/2026, and 02/2026 separately.