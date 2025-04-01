The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has released the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains admit card 2024 under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/CR/2024-25/24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 10 and 12 for two hours. The paper will consist of 190 questions of 200 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13735 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Clerk Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk Mains admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

