The Anna University, Chennai, has postponed the release of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2025 ( TANCET 2025 ) answer key. The answer key will be released at tancet.annauniv.edu on April 4, 2025. Earlier, the answer key was scheduled for April 1, 2025.

The result is likely to be released on April 24, 2025. TANCET 2025 (MCA/MBA) was conducted on March 22, 2025. CEETA-PG (M.E. / M.Tech . / M.Arch.+/M.Plan.+) was held on March 23, 2025.

Steps to download TANCET answer key 2025

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the TANCET 2025 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any