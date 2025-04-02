The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification schedule of the Technician (Grade I) and Technician (Grade III) under CEN 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The DV will be conducted on April 9, 15, and 16 at 9.00 am. A total of 154 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification. The call letters will be released four days before the commencement of the DV round.

Direct link to Technician Grade I, III DV schedule.

Direct link to upload documents.

The board had notified a total of 9144 vacancies, of which 1092 vacancies are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 for Technician Grade III.

Steps to download RRB Tech Grade I, III DV call letter

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Technician Grade I, III DV call letter 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference