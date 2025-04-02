The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of the Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota in Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) today, April 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 133 posts. Candidates between the age group of 18 years to 23 years as of April 3, 2025, can fill out the application form. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for Constable posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

