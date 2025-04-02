The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the computer skill test (CST) admit card of the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 under Advt. No. 5046/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on April 5 at Bhubaneshwar from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The test will consist of 50 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill 83 vacancies .

Steps to download CGL Specialist admit card 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGL Specialist admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL Specialist admit card 2023.