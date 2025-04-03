The Supreme Court of India ( SCI ) has released the Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted) recruitment exam schedule. As per the notification, the Phase I examination (Objective Type Written Test) will be conducted on April 13, 2025. The information regarding the test city will be released at sci.gov.in in due course.

“All concerned are hereby informed that no request of change of allotted exam city/centre for Phase- I test i.e. Objective Type Written Test (Multiple Choice Question) scheduled for 13.04.2025 (Sunday) for Junior Court Assistant Examination-2025 will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Direct link to JCA exam schedule 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 241 JCA posts.