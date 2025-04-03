The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the certificate verification admit card for the post of Traffic Constable - 2024 under Advt. No.1242/OSSC dated 14.03.2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The DV will be held on April 4 (10.00 am) in the office of the Commission at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar. A total of 58 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable DV admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Traffic Constable DV admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Traffic Constable DV admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.