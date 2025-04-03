Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh, has commenced the registrations for the UP GNM Entrance Test (UPGET) 2025 (UPGET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website abvmuup.edu.in till May 14, 2025. The correction window will open from May 7 to 14, 2025.

The entrance exam will be conducted on June 11 and the admit card will be released on June 4, 2025. The exam is conducted for admissions to GNM Course (3 Years) for all Private Institutions/Colleges affiliated with UP State Medical Faculty running GNM Program.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 17 years as on December 31, 2025.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 with English and must have obtained a minimum of 40% at the qualifying examination and English individually from any recognised board. Candidates are also eligible from State Open School recognised by State Government and National Institute of Open School (NIOS) recognised by Central Government. However, Science is preferable. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the Unreserved/Other Backward Classes (UR/OBC) category will have to pay a fee of Rs 3000, whereas SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000.

Steps to apply for UPGET 2025

Visit the official website abvmuup.edu.in On the homepage, click on the UPGET 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UPGET 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.