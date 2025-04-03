The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the National Common Entrance Test 2025 ( NCET 2025 ) today, April 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ .

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website ( https://exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ ) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The exam city slip will be released in the first week of April 2025. The admit card is likely to be released 3-4 days before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to make corrections to NCET form 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ On the homepage, click on the NCET 2025 form correction link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCET 2025 correction window.