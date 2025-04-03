The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) admit cards for exams scheduled to be held on April 7, 8, and 9. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) will be held on April 7 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm, and on April 8 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning both) will be held from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 admit card.